Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $5,073,287.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,263. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

