Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 753,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,960. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

In other news, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FET. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

