Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day moving average is $136.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

