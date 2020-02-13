Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

FBM opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $762.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 308,297 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 2,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 74,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

