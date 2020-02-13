Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

FRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.73 ($90.39).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €68.28 ($79.40) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.78.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

