Frederic B. Luddy Sells 40,613 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,114.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $351.81. 2,488,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,533. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.99 and a 200 day moving average of $275.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

