Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,529 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 55,181 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 24,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,634,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,610,195. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.07 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.