Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 644 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,157 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,160.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,913.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,816.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

