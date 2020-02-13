Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,699 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,331,000 after acquiring an additional 820,208 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average is $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $432.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.