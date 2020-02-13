Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €63.00 by Warburg Research

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €63.00 ($73.26) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.83 ($64.92).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €48.55 ($56.45) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.46. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

