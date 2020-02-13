Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $67,319.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, BitMart and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.16 or 0.03485267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00249180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00149541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,790,017 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DragonEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.