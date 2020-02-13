Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to report sales of $51.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.74 million to $51.81 million. Front Yard Residential reported sales of $54.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year sales of $206.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.69 million to $206.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $222.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Front Yard Residential.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

RESI stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Front Yard Residential has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,237,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

