FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Sells $139,620.00 in Stock

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.35. 16,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,452. FS Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $232.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSBW. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

