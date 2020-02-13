FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 49.11%.

Shares of NYSE:FTSI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 199,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,852. FTS International has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Several research firms recently commented on FTSI. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FTS International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

