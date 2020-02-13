Fuad El-Hibri Sells 13,720 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $862,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,485,298 shares in the company, valued at $93,425,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $2,930,848.56.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 273,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 900.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,238,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

