Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 1,591 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $7,717,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.