Function X Market Capitalization Tops $18.84 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,519,639 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

