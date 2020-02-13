FundRequest (FND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,859.00

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One FundRequest token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, FundRequest has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. FundRequest has a total market cap of $51,859.00 and $18.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FundRequest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.18 or 0.03480476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00148451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About FundRequest

FundRequest’s launch date was November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io. The official website for FundRequest is fundrequest.io. The official message board for FundRequest is blog.fundrequest.io. The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FundRequest Token Trading

FundRequest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundRequest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FundRequest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FundRequest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FundRequest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.