Futura Medical’s (FUM) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Futura Medical (LON:FUM)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Futura Medical stock opened at GBX 11.70 ($0.15) on Thursday. Futura Medical has a 52 week low of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.90 ($0.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.44.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

