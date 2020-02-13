FUTURAX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,603.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $7,326.00 and $70,603.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

