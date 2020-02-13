FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Freshpet Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Freshpet stock opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $215,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,194,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,173 shares of company stock worth $614,125. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Freshpet by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

