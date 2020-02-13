FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Issued By National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.86.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$63.01 and a 12 month high of C$76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.70.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.76 billion.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

