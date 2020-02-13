FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

TRWH opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. Twin River Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRWH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

