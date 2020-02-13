FY2019 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) Decreased by Analyst

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$37.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.47. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$29.04 and a 12 month high of C$37.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38.

Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

