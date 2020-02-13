FY2019 EPS Estimates for Crew Energy Inc Lowered by Cormark (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) – Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Crew Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.90.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a market cap of $66.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.36.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 772,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,434. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

