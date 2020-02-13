FY2019 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.29.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$56.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$43.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.10%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 6,542 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,219,279.20. Insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.