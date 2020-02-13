FY2019 EPS Estimates for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

GELYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.18.

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

