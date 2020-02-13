FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tripadvisor Inc Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the travel company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

TRIP stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after buying an additional 297,123 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 194.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 18,654 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 81,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

