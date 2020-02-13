FY2020 Earnings Estimate for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issued By DA Davidson

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of J2 Global in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.98. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 86,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,210. J2 Global has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in J2 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in J2 Global by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in J2 Global by 209.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in J2 Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.