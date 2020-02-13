FY2020 Earnings Forecast for AvalonBay Communities Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $9.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,428. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $191.42 and a 12 month high of $225.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after acquiring an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,135,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,455,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,457,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.