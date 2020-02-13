FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Invacare Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invacare in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39).

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

IVC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday.

Invacare stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,024. The firm has a market cap of $309.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. Invacare has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invacare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Invacare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

