FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.04. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 318,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average is $116.56. Walmart has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,982,543. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.