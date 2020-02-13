FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.23). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AQST. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of AQST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,561. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

