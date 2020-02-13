FY2020 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Increased by William Blair

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will earn $7.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.35.

BURL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.40.

NYSE BURL traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.06. 808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $136.30 and a 12-month high of $244.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average of $205.92.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $250,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

