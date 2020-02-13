FY2020 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Boosted by KeyCorp

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

CPT traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $116.87.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,945 shares of company stock valued at $27,342,946 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

