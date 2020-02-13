FY2020 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.19.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report on Sunday, January 26th.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$123.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

