FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dongfeng Motor Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.01.

DNFGY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

