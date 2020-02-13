FY2020 EPS Estimates for Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) Lowered by Analyst

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genworth MI Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $5.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.33.

Shares of MIC stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. Genworth MI Canada has a 52 week low of C$39.44 and a 52 week high of C$61.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.