FY2020 EPS Estimates for Indigo Books & Music Inc. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) – Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Indigo Books & Music stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. Indigo Books & Music has a 52-week low of C$3.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.69.

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

