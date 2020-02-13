FY2020 EPS Estimates for Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Lifted by B. Riley

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Just Energy Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Just Energy Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,800. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 73.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 68.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.