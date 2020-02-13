FY2020 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) Decreased by National Bank Financial

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of KP Tissue stock remained flat at $C$11.08 on Thursday. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,357. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.11 million and a P/E ratio of -50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.41.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

