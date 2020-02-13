FY2020 EPS Estimates for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Motorcar Parts of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.35 million, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million.

In related news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $125,717.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 125.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

