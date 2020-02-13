FY2020 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Boosted by KeyCorp

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.63.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.10. 2,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,376. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $191,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,024 shares of company stock worth $18,065,604. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

