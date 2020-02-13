FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Increased by Analyst

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

TSE PSI traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$13.86. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$12.45 and a twelve month high of C$21.00.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Marcel Kessler purchased 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,104.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,923 shares in the company, valued at C$793,144.42. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$347,150.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

