FY2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Increased by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of QSR stock traded up C$0.27 on Thursday, hitting C$88.02. 24,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion and a PE ratio of 35.77. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$80.41 and a twelve month high of C$105.93.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

