FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Raised by Wedbush

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $4.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

ROST stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,635. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

