FY2020 EPS Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Decreased by Analyst

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($12.97) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($12.94). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($11.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($10.37) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Shares of SAGE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.23. 25,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,703. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 9,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

