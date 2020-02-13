FY2020 EPS Estimates for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Raised by Analyst

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steris in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $5.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.61. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Steris’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.09. 3,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,040. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.90. Steris has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $168.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Steris by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Steris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Steris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

