FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc Reduced by Analyst (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) – Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.30 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RSI. National Bank Financial cut Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of TSE:RSI traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.25. 235,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,683. The company has a market cap of $508.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$4.54 and a 52 week high of C$6.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,828.30. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,303 shares of company stock valued at $41,321.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is -450.00%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

