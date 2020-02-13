GAMB (GMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $460,060.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. GAMB has a market cap of $460,060.00 and $82,932.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMB has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One GAMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.85 or 0.06135885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00057606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00127838 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

